CTC Publishes White Paper on Improving the Quality of Series 1 and 2 Digital Projectors for Pandemic-Impacted Exhibitors

Not-for-profit trade organization Cinema Technology Community (CTC) has released a white paper focused on improving presentation quality with older series 1 and 2 digital projectors. The paper was published with the intention of offering insights to exhibitors who may need to operate aging equipment for longer than anticipated due to the financial impacts of the pandemic-induced shutdown of movie theaters.

“Our industry has faced an incredible strain over the past 12 months and the recovery process is going to take some time,” said Richard Mitchell, president of CTC. “As the world emerges from this difficult period, the majority of exhibitors around the world will rightly be focused on returning to normal business operations as quickly as possible so that they can rebuild their financial security.

“For many exhibitors that had planned significant overhauls to their projection equipment prior to Covid-19, this process may well be delayed for a significant amount of time due to the associated costs involved. This means that a significant percentage of the installed base of series 1 and 2 projectors will remain in operation for a longer duration than previously expected and thus it is essential that these are managed properly to maintain their operational capability.”

The guide centers mainly on processes, including cleaning, while also taking a more forward-looking approach to “financially manageable investments in the shorter term” that will prolong the life of their equipment while also improving projection quality.

Mitchell adds, “With cinemas re-opening, it’s important that exhibitors do as much as they possibly can to create safe spaces and remind movie-goers what they’ve missed and why the big screen experience is the best way to watch a movie. This white paper produced by our team provides valuable insights in to how exhibitors with small and manageable investments, may be able to significantly improve presentation quality, reverse some of the performance degradation experienced over the past decade, manage and in many cases reduce day-to-day operational expenditure and plot a path to future technology upgrades when these once again become financially viable.”

The white paper, entitled “Restoring Performance to Series 1 and Series 2 Digital Projectors,” can be downloaded from the CTC website.