Powster’s Trailered.com Search Tool to Support Cinema Week with Dedicated Webpage

Trailered.com, the Powster-developed web-app search tool for film screenings in the U.S., has launched a dedicated webpage in support of the inaugural Cinema Week, a six-day nationwide event designed to encourage audiences to support their local movie theaters. Announced on Monday (June 14), the webpage will make it easier for moviegoers to find movies playing at theaters in their communities.

The new webpage automatically detects each moviegoer’s location, leading every nearby cinema to populate the movies they’re playing into a single trailer playlist. While watching a trailer, a user can pause it at any point to see showtimes for the film and purchase tickets. They also have the ability to select their own custom list of cinemas to populate the playlist, share custom playlists and filter by genres and date ranges.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Cinema Week to help forge the path back to theaters. Trailered makes the entire journey a much more engaging and streamlined experience for moviegoers, so this was a natural fit to encourage movie-lovers to return to the big screen,” said Ste Thompson, Founder & CEO of POWSTER. “With all the different entertainment options available, we wanted to put the power in the people’s hands to craft personalized playlists based on all movies playing nearby. By making the wayfinding experience as seamless as possible, people will spend less time searching and more time watching the films at local cinemas that are so deserving of support and community interaction.”

“Movie theaters connect us and provide a communal experience for stories to be shared,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. “Following such a challenging year, I’m humbled by the excitement and support from our sponsors and partners who believe that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”

Taking place June 22-27, Cinema Week will see over 30,000 screens in the U.S. and Canada showcase exclusive in-theater content, in-theater activations and exclusive merchandise. It is supported by Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) and National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and sponsored by Box Office Pro, Atom Tickets, Cinionic, Fandango, Paper Airplane Media, POWSTER, Deluxe and more.

Visit www.trailered.com/cinemaweek to see watch trailers and purchase tickets.