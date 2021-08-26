CinemaCon 2021: Lionsgate Dates Kurt Warner Biopic American Underdog for Christmas 2021

Lionsgate will be releasing sports biopic American Underdog on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. The film stars Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner, Anna Paquin as Brenda Warner, and Dennis Quaid as Dick Vermeil. It is directed by brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin.



American Underdog is based on the life of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), whose career took him from grocery store stockboy to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.

“This movie perfectly aligns with the emotions of the holiday season: The power of faith,” said Joe Drake, Chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. “A drive to bring out the best in all of us. The strength of family. And of course, the height of the NFL championship season. When you take all of that together, the perfect release date for this movie is Christmas day, and that’s where we have decided to date it.”