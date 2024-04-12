CinemaCon 2024: Disney Showcases Footage from DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, MOANA 2, and More on CinemaCon’s Final Day

Marvel Studios' Deadpool &Wolverine. Photo by Jay Maidment, Courtesy of Disney/Marvel

On the final day of CinemaCon, the Walt Disney Studios presented a compelling look at their upcoming lineup. The CinemaCon audience was treated to exclusive looks at many of the films coming from Disney’s production studios, including Disney live action, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. Alan Bergman, the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, took to the stage at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace to speak about the power of the theatrical experience and what Disney will be delivering to theaters in the coming months. He then turned things over to Tony Chambers, executive vice president and head of theatrical distribution, for a slate recap and major reveals.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | May 10, 2024

Chambers kicked off the studio’s presentation with 13 minutes of footage from the action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which opens in theaters nationwide on May 10th. Director Wes Ball is set to breathe new life into the global epic franchise, this time set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species, while humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all he has known about the past. For the first time, the franchise will appear in IMAX.

Young Woman and the Sea | May 31, 2024

Originally slated for Disney+, Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea, follows the extraordinary true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel. The film arrives in theaters nationwide in a special engagement on May 31st. A taped greeting from legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer introduced the very first look at the trailer to CinemaCon attendees, featuring Daisy Ridley as the accomplished swimmer born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she sets out to achieve a 21-mile trek from France to England.

Inside Out 2 | June 14, 2024

Amy Poehler returns to cinemas as the voice of Joy in Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. Poehler was on hand to speak about the film, which is a return to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new emotions. Joy (Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust ( Liza Lapira) meet Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) in Inside Out 2, directed by Kelsey Mann. In addition to receiving this year’s CinemaCon Vanguard award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony, Poehler treated CinemaCon attendees with the first 35 minutes of the animated film, which opens in theaters June 14th.

Captain America: Brave New World | February 14, 2025

Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios, took to the stage to talk all things Marvel. Feige shared that Captain America: Brave New World will resemble the grounded feel of Captain America: The Winter Soldier — meaning no aliens. He also introduced Anthony Mackie, aka Captain America himself, to talk about Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World. Mackie offered up a little behind-the-scenes insight before introducing a first look at the film, which hits theaters on February 14th, 2025. Directed by Julius Onah, the film also stars Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Shira Haas, with Tim Blake Nelson and Harrison Ford.

The Fantastic Four | July 25, 2025

Marvel’s first family returns, this time in the hands of the Disney studios. The highly anticipated cast of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four has arrived — Pedro Pascal as the brilliant and elastic Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby is the powerful Susan Storm (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach is the clobberin’ Ben Grimm (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn is the charismatic hot head Johnny Storm (The Human Torch).

Thunderbolts* | May 5, 2025

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* (now with a mysterious asterisk at the end) will arrive in theaters on May 2nd, 2025 and stars David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Florence Pugh. Pugh took time out of her mac & cheese lunch break to send a video to the CinemaCon crowd.

Deadpool & Wolverine | July 26, 2024

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who received CinemaCon’s Director of the Year award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony, thrilled the audience with an exclusive non-spoiler, 9-minute look at the film. Written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Levy, the film stars Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters July 26th.

Alien: Romulus | August 16, 2024

Alien: Romulus producer Ridley Scott and writer/director Fede Alvarez thanked exhibitors for their ongoing partnership via a video message, as well as exhibition’s support of the Alien franchise over the past 45 years. They also introduced a special look at the upcoming film, which opens in theaters on August 16th. 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus takes the franchise back to its roots, following a group of young space colonizers at the deep ends of a derelict space station.

A Real Pain | October 18, 2024

Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. Written & Directed by Jesse Eisenberg and one of the most talked about titles at Sundance this year, the film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, and Jennifer Grey.

Night Bitch | December 6, 2024

Nightbitch is an upcoming horror comedy written and directed by Marielle Heller, based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder. The film stars Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, and Zoe Chao and follows a stay-at-home mom who starts to believe that she is turning into a dog at night.

Kinds of Kindness | June 21, 2024

Searchlight Pictures, which recently released the Academy Award-winning Poor Things, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos returns with Kinds of Kindness, which premiered this summer at the Cannes Film Festival. The film arrives in theaters on June 21st and stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. The story follows a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife has returned from sea a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability.

Ella McCay | Undated

Ella McCay is an upcoming comedy written and directed by James L. Brooks that stars Emma Mackey as Ella, with Woody Harrelson, Ayo Edebiri, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Hall, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Albert Brooks in supporting roles. The story is described as a young politician who tries to balance work and family life while she takes over as Governor of her state.

The Amateur | April 11, 2025

The first footage from 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur was screened exclusively in the room. The espionage thriller is directed by James Hawes and stars Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, and Laurence Fishburne.

Mufasa: The Lion King | December 20, 2024

Director Barry Jenkins appeared in person to share his personal exhibition story and talk about Disney’s big Christmas release, Mufasa: The Lion King, the follow-up to 2019’s global phenomenon. In Miami, Florida during the summer of 1999, Jenkins worked as an usher at the AMC Aventura 24, watching movies and saving up to buy a used car. His heartfelt message about the film was accompanied by a showcase of the teaser trailer, which journeys the backstory of Mufasa.

Moana 2 | November 27, 2024

The studio closed out the presentation with a surprise appearance by Dwayne Johnson, who joined a stage filled with Polynesian drummers and dancers from Tiana Liufau’s Nonasina (Liufau is the choreographer on the Moana films). Johnson returns as the voice of Maui in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2, opening in theaters on November 27th. NATO chairman Bob Bagby presented Johnson with the NATO Spirit of the Industry Award in recognition of his dedication, passion, and commitment to the motion picture theatrical experience. Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.