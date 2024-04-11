CinemaCon 2024: Focus Features Rides in with THE BIKERIDERS, Robert Eggers’ NOSFERATU and more

Photo: Aidan Monaghan, courtesy of Focus Features

Focus Features returned to CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 10th with exclusive looks at some of their most anticipated films hitting the big screen in 2024. From original new stories to fresh takes on classic tales, Focus engaged the CinemaCon crowd with a diverse slate of films from filmmakers like Robert Eggers, Jeff Nichols, and Edward Berger.

Focus Chairman Peter Kujawski took to the stage to show clips from the slate, including Back to Black, The Bikeriders, Conclave, and Nosferatu.

Beyond the movies highlighted below, Focus’ 2024 slate includes films like Piece by Piece from Morgan Neville about the multifaceted superstar Pharrell Williams (told through the lens of LEGO bricks), DÌDI from filmmaker Sean Wang in his feature directorial debut, and Baltasar Kormákur’s sweeping romance Touch, among others.

Back to Black | May 17, 2024

She’s one of the greatest-selling artists in history, with more than 30 million records sold worldwide, the tragic tale of Amy Winehouse arrives from director Sam Taylor-Johnson. Back to Black takes a behind-the-scenes look at Amy’s life and explores the relationships that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time, Back to Black.

The Bikeriders | June 21, 2024

Focus reunites with director Jeff Nichols on The Bikeriders. Starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, the film is a crime epic that charts the rise and fall of Chicago motorcycle club, the Vandals, and the relationships that are threatened along the way. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence.

Conclave | November 1, 2024 (limited), November 8, 2024

Conclave is filmmaker Edward Berger’s follow up to his Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front. The film follows the Machiavellian power struggle at the top of the world’s most powerful and secretive organization—the Roman Catholic Church. Starring an incredible lineup of actors, including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini, the film follows one of the world’s most secretive events — selecting a new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope.

Nosferatu | December 25, 2024

Focus Features once again collaborates with filmmaker Robert Eggers to bring audiences his highly anticipated reimagining of the classic vampire tale, Nosferatu. Billed as his most personal film to date, Nosferatu is described as a terrifying tale of love and obsession full of psychological horror and jump scares — or as it was described on the Colosseum stage “Not your father’s Nosferatu.” Eggers’ sets, costumes and detailed world building are keying up a must-see theatrical experience for horror fans everywhere. Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her.