CinemaCon 2024: Paramount Showcases IF, QUIET PLACE Prequel Footage, Offers First Look at GLADIATOR II

IF, Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount’s presentation at CinemaCon kicked off with a slew of title announcements, with the studio looking towards the future after a somewhat decreased theatrical output scheduled for 2024. Highlights from the titles mentioned at the presentation include a new Star Trek origin story from director Toby Haye, a G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover film, Edgar Wright’s remake of The Running Man starring Glenn Powell, a Bee Gees biopic from Ridley Scott, a July 4th 2025 musical that brings together South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone with Kendrick Lamar, and the first of three planned titles based on Avatar: The Last Airbender. There was plenty of footage of the 2024 slate screened at the presentation, here’s our recap of what Paramount showed us at CinemaCon 2024:

Transformers One | September 13, 2024

This long-awaited Transformers animated feature will explore how Megatron and Optimus Prime became rivals, a prequel resembling the world-building origin stories depicted in X-Men: First Class. A scene from the film was screened in Dolby 3D at CinemaCon, the only 3D portion of any presentation at this year’s event to use 3D technology. That means exhibitors with existing 3D systems will finally be able to put them to use for this title, currently scheduled to release in mid-September.

If | May 17, 2024

Director John Krasinski delivered a spirited introduction for a new trailer of his upcoming family-driven title, If. The film follows a young girl who can see people’s imaginary friends—think The Sixth Sense, but with imaginary creatures instead of dead people.

A Quiet Place: Day One | June 28, 2024

Cast members Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn introduced footage from the upcoming Quiet Place prequel, which fully commits to its New York City setting. Scenes screened at CinemaCon resembled NYC genre movies like Escape from New York and Cloverfield, delivering high-concept thrills and excitement perfectly primed for the summer movie season.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 – XMas ‘24

The CinemaCon audience caught a glimpse of Shadow, the new villain introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, during the film’s footage reveal at Paramount’s presentation. Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik character featured heavily in the teaser footage, as did Sonic’s rival-turned-ally Knuckles, featured heavily in the teaser footage. A Christmas release reflects Paramount’s confidence in the Sonic franchise’s growing box-office potential.

Smile 2 | October 18, 2024

The original Smile was a surprise horror hit at the box office in its 2022 release. Originally intended as a straight-to-streaming title, the movie was instead given a theatrical release date and viral marketing campaign that led to a $105 million haul in North America. A sequel was quickly put into development, and early footage screened at CinemaCon—situating part of the film’s action at a pop concert—promises to deliver in the weeks leading to Halloween.

Gladiator II | November 22, 2024

Nearly 25 years after the release of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning sword & sandal epic, Gladiator returns to cinemas this Thanksgiving with a film that promises to deliver on the scale of the original. Paramount screened around 5 minutes of unfinished footage from the film, featuring glimpses of multiple action sequences set in the Roman Colosseum. Little was revealed on the film’s plot, but judging from its visual grandeur alone, Gladiator II intends to create as much of an impact with the moviegoing public as its predecessor.