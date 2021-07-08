Severtson to Feature Next-Gen SAT-4K Cinema Projection Screen Line at CinemaCon 2021

Image Courtesy of Severtson Screens

Severtson Screens will feature its next-generation SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent cinema projection screen line at CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas at booth #2606A at Caesars Palace. The convention is slated for August 23-26.

According to a press release, the the SAT-4K cinema screen is “currently available to nearly limitless sizes in both height and length…[and] meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, with reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack.”

Additional specifications include SAT-4K acoustically woven screen material; gain of 1.18; a maximum height of 16 feet seamless, customizable to desired specifications with seams; and a viewing angle of 160 degrees. The screens are also flame and mildew resistant.

Custom and standard sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs.

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp., in a statement. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave, and we can now also seam SAT- 4K for larger cinema screens to virtually limitless sizes.”

Severtson continued, “Made in the USA, the foldable SAT-4K is the ideal projection screen for virtually all cinema requirements. Like perforated screens, the sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. Due to almost no audio frequency loss, the SAT-4K screen allows for a completely immersive cinema experience.”

Added Ricardo LaPorta, South America Territory Sales Manager for Christie Digital Systems, “When we first saw a demonstration of Severtson’s SAT-4K material, we did not have any sound quality loss with high pitch frequency audio, as such loss is apparent in vinyl screens. The SAT-4K has tremendous sound transfer capabilities, along with remarkable visual clarity. To say we are impressed is an understatement.”

In his own statement, Carlos Watanabe, Regional Director, Latin America at Dolby Laboratories, said, “The collaboration of Severtson to the Christie/Dolby booth during [past shows] was key. They contributed to the guarantee that the public had the best image in partnership with the best cinema sound – Dolby Atmos® – which was clearly demonstrated during the event.”

“Our folded shipping method allows for no loss in the screen’s structural nor visual integrity, and now makes international distribution of the SAT-4K cinema screen line highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent,” added Severtson Corp. VP & Chief Operating Officer Dan Maxwell.