CinemaNext Launches Illucity VR Corner at Kinepolis Liège Cinema

PRESS RELEASE

Liège, Belgium – October 15, 2019: CinemaNext, European specialist in cinema exhibitor services, today announced the successful installation of its first Illucity Corner virtual reality (VR) solution for cinema exhibitors at Belgium’s Kinepolis Liège cinema. The opening comes one year after the launch of the Illucity adventure park in Paris, the first VR location based entertainment (LBE) center of its kind.



The Illucity Corner offer consists of virtual reality equipment and content designed to provide cinemas with immersive experiences in a VR arcade setup to boost their on-site traffic and increase ancillary revenues. Designed for multiplexes and small cinemas alike, the modular plug-and-play solution is tailored to all surface areas and features a regularly updated catalogue of premium content for audiences of all ages. The Illucity Corner package includes installation, staff training, content management, promotional support and onsite and remote maintenance to assist cinemas throughout the life cycle of the product.



“We are thrilled to have opened our first Illucity at the Kinepolis Liège, which is an ideal showcase for us,” stated Georges Garic, senior vice president of CinemaNext. “With our experience and network of exhibitor clients across 27 countries, we aim to become a leading provider of turnkey VR experiences for cinemas. Illucity Corner represents an unrivaled opportunity for exhibitors to optimize their space, grow their business and attract new customers with a complementary premium product. It is a natural evolution of what moviegoers seek: shared immersive experiences.”



“We’re always looking for new ways to give our audiences a differentiated experience, so we are excited to be hosting the first Illucity Corner at Kinepolis Liège,” added Stijn Vanspauwen, country manager, box office, sales and marketing at Kinepolis Belgium. “We have a close relationship with CinemaNext, so are very pleased to be working alongside them again to introduce this new concept, which will delight our visitors.”



The 80 sq.m Illucity Corner located at the entrance to the Kinepolis Liège multiplex features three distinct immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and skill levels:



• VR Arena, a 25 sq. m space in which up to four people can play in teams or against one another simultaneously, including escape games.

• VR Hestia, featuring a simple touch-screen control panel offering gamers a wide range of VR universes in solo or multi-player mode.

• VR Ride pod in which the action in each headset is carefully synchronized with the dynamic D-Box seat.



Illucity at Kinepolis Liège is located at Chaussée de Tongres 200, 4000 Liège, Belgium.