CinemaNext Names Mohamed Kilito as Country Manager, CinemaNext Africa

Image Courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext — the European, Middle Eastern and African specialist in cinema exhibitor services —appointed Mohamed Kilito as Country Manager, CinemaNext Africa.

With a background in electronics, IT, and telecommunications solutions, Kilito’s appointment will help CinemaNext expand its offering in the region for local cinema exhibitors. The company will continue to provide technical services and solutions to African partners from its Casablanca, Morocco office.

“I am delighted to join CinemaNext and its team of passionate and skilled professionals, who are each and every one dedicated to ensuring the highest-quality cinema experience to meet the growing demand in our region,” Kilito said in a press release. “Our goal is to strengthen our foothold and work even more closely with our customers across Africa, by offering a local service and access to new products and second-to-none solutions for cinema operators.”