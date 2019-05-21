CinemaNext Signs Agreement with Lebanon’s Empire Cinemas for Its First-Ever Multiplex in Saudi Arabia

PRESS RELEASE

Liège (Belgium), Dubai (UAE), Riyadh (KSA) and Beirut (Lebanon) – May 21, 2019: CinemaNext, Ymagis Group’s leading exhibitor services provider in Europe, and Lebanese cinema chain Empire Cinemas today announced the signing of an agreement for the installation of the circuit’s first-ever multiplex in Saudi Arabia. The 10-screen, 728-seats multiplex equipped by CinemaNext Middle East & Africa will open in Jizan, located on Saudi Arabia’s southern Red Sea coast, in the second half of 2019.



“Following the signing of our first large-scale equipment project in Saudi Arabia last month, we are very pleased to be partnering with Empire Cinemas on their first Saudi Arabian location,” stated François Inizan, general manager of CinemaNext MEA. “With our portfolio of hardware and software solutions, as well as our cinema outfitting services and cutting-edge innovations such as the Sphera premium cinema concept and VR offer, this second agreement marks an important milestone for CinemaNext in further contributing to the excellence of the moviegoing experience in the Kingdom.”



“Saudi Arabia presents a new growth opportunity for cinema exhibitors, and this marks a very exciting first step in our development in this effervescent and previously untapped market,” added Empire Cinemas CEO Gino Haddad. “We are investing in comfort and providing exceptional experiences for moviegoers. In addition to its technical excellence, CinemaNext brings to the table a wealth of unique and innovative products in terms of projection and sound equipment. With our 100 years of involvement in cinema exhibition and CinemaNext’s first-rate services and solutions, we are excited to play an important role in the strong growth of Saudi Arabia’s emerging entertainment sector.”



Empire Cinemas’ Jizan site will feature CinemaNext’s Melody TMS, state-of-the-art projection systems, two 3D-equipped screens and Dolby Atmos and 7.1 surround sound.



