CinemaNext Strengthens Services in UK and Ireland with Projection Lighting Specialist

PRESS RELEASE

Liège (Belgium) and London (United Kingdom) – May 28, 2019:CinemaNext, European specialist in cinema exhibitor services, today announced it has strengthened its services in the United Kingdom and Ireland via a partnership with Technical Lamp Supplies UK Ltd., the largest supplier of digital cinema projector lamps for the British cinema market, within its CinemaNext UK operations.

Founded in 1985, TLS UK supplies a complete range of Xenon lamps, Xenon lamp Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), projector air filters, light measuring equipment, in-house products and technical consultancy to digital projection cinemas as well as other specialist users in the UK and Ireland. Across a broad customer base, TLS has provided technical advice and has been a key lamp supplier to the leading multiplex operators, key independent circuits, many of the bijou and individual cinemas, the education sector and post-production houses.

“The addition of TLS to our portfolio of services, products and solutions marks a new milestone in growing our operations in the British marketplace while providing new synergies at the larger CinemaNext network level,” explains Jerry Murdoch, country manager of CinemaNext UK & Ireland. “TLS UK has an enviable reputation, and we are delighted to be working with its managing director Nick Simmonds and the entire team in this new venture.”

“We have now established ourselves as a leading integrator in the UK, which is known for its increasing consumer appetite for cinemagoing,” commented Matthew Jones, CinemaNext general manager for Europe. “TLS’ expertise, popular in-house products and local market knowledge are perfect additions to CinemaNext’s wide range of products and services, while also bringing additional expertise, market share growth in Northern Europe and recurring revenues.”

TLS managing director Nick Simmonds added, “We are thrilled to be part of the CinemaNext family. After more than 30 years at TLS, I am excited to be continuing in my role leading the business, maintaining the client relationships we have developed over the years, and now, with the involvement of CinemaNext, looking to move the business to the next stage. This new partnership will help us to maintain our growth strategy across the UK and Ireland.”