Cinemark Brings Back ‘Summer Movie Clubhouse’

Cinemark is bringing back its Summer Movie Clubhouse this year, giving families some summer fun out of the sun. In collaboration with Universal Pictures, the program runs from June 15th through August 3rd.

Each Wednesday at Cinemark Theatres nationwide, Summer Movie Clubhouse screenings are set to begin at 10am and are $1.50 per ticket, plus taxes and fees where applicable. Films returning to the big screen in the summer program include Angry Birds, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Scoob!, Sing 2 and Tom & Jerry. To complete the big screen experience, ticket holders will enjoy dollar-off Summer Movie Clubhouse pricing on all kids’ snack packs, and on small drink and small popcorn combos.

Summer Movie Clubhouse tickets go on sale Monday, May 16th, at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

“Cinemark is thrilled to announce the return of our eagerly anticipated Summer Movie Clubhouse program in collaboration with our partners at Universal Pictures,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “There is nothing like seeing a film on the big screen through the eyes of a child, and this annual program brings summer fun to the big screen for movie lovers of all ages with discounted tickets, special concession prices and delightful family films sure to captivate every member of the group.”