Cinemark Celebrates All-Time Best September Domestic Box Office Weekend

Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark has announced that the company achieved its all-time best September domestic box office weekend driven by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which also was the company’s biggest domestic opening weekend box office for a September title. The company also set September weekend records for food and beverage offerings and premium formats.

In addition to a record-breaking box office, fans were singing “Day-O” for concessions and themed merchandise, which drove the exhibitor’s best-ever September weekend concession results. The ghost with the most also helped Cinemark deliver September-best weekend results across premium formats such as Cinemark XD, the world’s No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format, and D-BOX motion seats, as moviegoers sought out the immersive, theatrical environment to experience the nostalgia of Beetlejuice.

“The juice was certainly loose as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, married with vibrant consumer enthusiasm for shared, theatrical experiences, drove Cinemark’s best domestic September box office weekend of all time, while conjuring up concessions and premium format records,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s president and chief executive officer. “This past weekend provided yet one more example of strong, sustained moviegoing momentum when compelling content is brought to the big screen, and we congratulate our partners at Warner Bros., all of the filmmakers who brought Beetlejuice back to life, and our entire Cinemark team for delivering these fantastic results.”