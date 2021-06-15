Cinemark to Celebrate Cinema Week with a Host of Deals, Giveaways, Special Events & More

Image courtesy: Cinemark

Cinemark has announced a slew of special deals, giveaways and special events at its theaters across the U.S. during the inaugural Cinema Week, which is slated to take place from June 22-27.

During the six-day celebration, designed to celebrate the country’s return to the movies, Cinemark will extend a range of offers for its customers. That includes discounted screenings of The Fast and the Furious, the 2001 film that kicked off the long-running action franchise which will see its ninth entry, F9, hit theaters on June 25. Tickets for these 20th anniversary screenings will be offered at a rate of $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. The exhibitor will also offer a double feature of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II on June 23.

Cinemark has additionally announced a partnership with Warner Bros. to give away private watch parties for the studio’s forthcoming title Space Jam: A New Legacy. Customers can visit Cinemark.com/cinemaweek to enter for a chance to win.

Meanwhile, members of Cinemark’s loyalty program, Cinemark Movie Rewards, will enjoy a host of exclusive promotions and upgrades. Beginning today through June 27, members of the program can enter for a chance to win a “Premiere Screening Event,” including a small popcorn and soda for each guest. Additionally, members who visit Cinemark during Cinema Week and purchase a large popcorn and large drink will earn a free immersive XD upgrade on their next visit to a Cinemark location.

Members of Cinemark’s free Movie Fan program can also enter for a chance to win a one-month upgrade to its movie subscription program, Movie Club, which includes a free movie credit, member pricing for movie tickets, waived online fees, 20% off concessions and more. Five hundred Movie Fan members will be upgraded to Movie Club each day of Cinema Week on a first-come basis, amounting to a total of 3,000 free upgrades. To take part in these promotions, moviegoers can visit Cinemark’s website or mobile app.

Finally, in select markets, Cinemark will offer in-theater activations and giveaways, including “insta-worthy” photo backgrounds and a chance to win F9 movie posters. These theaters will also feature double-sided mini posters featuring Disney’s forthcoming summer releases, including Marvel Studios’ Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy and Walt Disney Studios’ Jungle Cruise.

“Cinemark was thrilled to be a founding member of industry collaborators that united to establish Cinema Week in celebration of the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a film on the big screen,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Global CMO. “We are delighted to boost the excitement of moviegoing with promotions, giveaways and upgrades for all movie lovers during Cinema Week with exclusive offers for our most avid moviegoers through Movie Rewards.”

For more details on Cinemark’s Cinema Week celebration, visit Cinemark.com/cinemaweek.