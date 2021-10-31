Cinemark Delivers Best COVID-Era Box Office Performance in Month of October

Image courtesy: Cinemark / Business Wire.

Cinemark, the third-largest cinema chain in North America, achieved its strongest month at the domestic box office of the pandemic in the month of October.

“Moviegoer enthusiasm for the in-theater experience reinforces the power of watching a great film in our larger-than-life immersive environment with our bingeworthy popcorn,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “I am thrilled that we have reached a new milestone within the industry’s recovery, delivering our best monthly box office performance since the reopening of our theatres. I want to thank our entire Cinemark team that has worked tirelessly to provide a premium out-of-home entertaining escape for moviegoers. Congratulations to our studio partners for creating must-see big-screen content with something for everyone.”

Cinemark suspended operations in the United States in mid-March 2020 due to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. It began a phased reopening in mid-Summer 2020. October 2021 marks a turning point for the circuit during the pandemic, delivering its best box office results since the start of the crisis. Cinemark began the month by achieving the best October opening in its history with the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Subsequent theatrical releases like No Time To Die, Halloween Kills, The Addams Family 2, Dune helped the circuit sustain positive momentum through the rest of the month. The chain’s October box office earnings more than doubled those it achieved in May of this year.

Cinemark operates a total of 521 theaters and 5,864 screens across its global circuit in the United States and Latin America. Domestically, the chain’s footprint encompasses 4,426 screens across 323 locations in 42 states.