Cinemark Offers Holiday Season Discounts and Deals

Cinemark has announced several deals for moviegoers in November and December, including.

All Cinemark Movie Club annual memberships can be secured for up to $20 off, making an entire year of exclusive discounts and rewards $99.

Now through December 31, all who spend $35 or more on gift cards will receive a $5 bonus card.

From November 25-27, customers will receive $15 in bonus cards for every gift card purchase of $75 or more, or $20 in bonus cards for every purchase of $100 or more.

On November 28, all who spend $50 or more on gift cards will receive 20% off.

From December 22-23, customers will receive $15 in bonus cards for every gift card purchase of $75 or more.

During the month of November, Cinemark Movie Rewards members can redeem 15 rewards points as entry for the chance to win 24 Cinemark guest passes, a $100 gift card, and two Cinemark blankets.

“The holidays are about cherishing time with family and friends, and Cinemark is honored to provide loved ones a place to create treasured memories together as they watch a great story unfold in our immersive auditoriums,” Cinemark’s Chief Marketing and Content Officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing said in a press release. “With thrilling blockbusters fit for a fun holiday outing and sweepstakes and gifts sure to put a sparkle in any movie lover’s eye, Cinemark is bringing the Hollywood magic all throughout the season.”

Cinemark ranked #3 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 ranking of North America’s largest cinema exhibition circuits, with 4,440 screens at 324 locations.