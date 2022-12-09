Cinemark Offers Movie Club Platinum Members a Free, Exclusive, Limited Edition NFT

Cinemark is celebrating some of the company’s most avid moviegoers with a free, limited edition, exclusive NFT for all Movie Club Platinum members who reach that status by the end of the year.

Cinemark Movie Club is a component of Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark’s tiered loyalty program that awards moviegoers with one point for every dollar spent at Cinemark theaters. Members can redeem points for a variety of rewards, including movie tickets, concession deals, and movie merchandise, in addition to receiving exclusive benefits and perks.

Launched in September 2021, Movie Club Platinum is the premium tier that rewards the most loyal moviegoers with benefits once they visit a Cinemark location 25 times or purchase 60 tickets within a calendar year.

Cinemark is also celebrating the five-year anniversary of Cinemark Movie Club this month, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program.

WHEN: Available now for all Movie Club members who reach Platinum status on or before December 31.

WHERE: Members will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem their free, limited edition NFT within 10 business days of earning Platinum status.