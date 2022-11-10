Cinemark Opens Missouri City, Texas Location Showcasing New Design

Opening just in time for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Cinemark announced today the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theater within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theater is the first to showcase a reimagined Cinemark design. Along with the new look and feel, the theater includes two XD auditoriums and luxury recliners. This is the first Cinemark theater to fully reflect the updated brand and marks the exhibitor’s fourteenth theater in the greater Houston area. Cinemark Missouri City and XD features an updated interior layout, constructed based on extensive research. To round out the aesthetic of the new location, moviegoers will be welcomed to Cinemark Missouri City and XD by a distinctive exterior mural showcasing iconic local imagery hand painted by Houston artist David Moldonado.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the greater Houston area with the opening of our brand-new Cinemark Missouri City and XD theater, bringing Fort Bend County moviegoers an exceptional cinematic experience,” said Jay Jostrand, Cinemark’s executive vice president of real estate. “This theater’s highly sought-after amenities, such as fan-favorite Luxury Loungers and expanded concession offerings, along with superior sight and sound technology, including two Cinemark XD auditoriums, will fully immerse the audience and highlight the compelling content on the big screen.”

“Houston is one of Cinemark’s strongest markets full of avid moviegoers, so it is only fitting that we introduce our first fully refreshed design at our new theater in Missouri City,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, the chief marketing and content officer of Cinemark. “We know this re-energized environment will enhance the on-screen action and the entire Cinemark moviegoing experience, reminding guests why the shared, out of home experience is so special. Everything from the ticket kiosks to the concession stand layout, to the colors of the décor has been carefully chosen in order to create a cinematic moment that extends beyond just the story on the screen.”