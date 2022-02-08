Cinemark Introduces All-Inclusive Digital Pass for 2022 Oscar Movie Week Festival

Image courtesy: Cinemark

Cinemark is introducing a new all-inclusive digital pass for its annual Oscar Movie Week festival, the company announced Tuesday (February 8).

The festival, which takes place Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27, gives fans the chance to watch this year’s Best Picture and Best Short (Live Action and Animated)-nominated films. The Oscar Movie Week screenings will be held at over 100 Cinemark theaters across the U.S. in partnership with Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The digital pass, newly introduced this year, includes showings for all offered Best Picture and Best Short (Animated and Live Action)-nominated films for $35. Customers who purchase a digital pass will receive 50% off any size popcorn during Oscar Movie Week.

The digital passes can be purchased now at Cinemark.com/movieweek. Individual tickets can be purchased starting Friday (February 11). All feature-length Best Picture film tickets are being sold at standard pricing, with showtimes beginning on March 21. All Best Short (Animation and Live Action) nominees are bundled into a single viewing for $10 starting on March 25.

“We are thrilled to offer our biggest movie fans an elevated, star-studded experience with our new digital all-access festival pass for Oscar® Movie Week, which allows guests to see many standout nominees with just one digital ticket purchased with a few simple clicks,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, chief marketing and content officer at Cinemark. “Seeing compelling stories unfold on the big screen is exactly what Oscar® Movie Week is about, and we are happy to continue the multi-year tradition of providing moviegoers with the best films of the year in the best viewing environment.”