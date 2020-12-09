Cinemark Has Sold Over 100,000 Private Watch Parties in U.S. Theaters to Date

Image courtesy: Cinemark

Cinemark has sold over 100,000 private watch parties to more than 1.3 million moviegoers since the launch of its private watch party program, the exhibitor announced today (Dec. 9).

“Cinemark consistently puts the customer first and is thrilled that more than 1.3 million of our moviegoers have attended our Private Watch Parties and enjoyed the immersive cinematic experience in a dedicated auditorium with their trusted group,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi in a statement. “Moviegoing has been a treasured global pastime for centuries, offering an escape from reality, which we all appreciate now more than ever. Cinemark is proud to continually innovate and evolve the moviegoing experience, providing a safe alternative for moviegoers and bringing entertainment and joy during this most challenging time.”

Cinemark’s private watch party program allows guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people at any of the chain’s reopened theaters. Customers can choose from a list of “library” content for $99 per screening or new releases for $149, with no minimum concession purchase.

All Cinemark theatres boast The Cinemark Standard, which includes enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures such as mandatory mask-wearing for both guests and employees, physical distancing and the use of “refresh and replace cycles” and supply fans to raise the “fresh air rate” in auditoriums.

Guests can book a private watch party at Cinemark.com or via the Cinemark app.