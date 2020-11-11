Cinemark to Give Away 1,000 Private Watch Parties of Christmas Classics for the Holiday Season

Image courtesy: Cinemark

Last month, Cinemark offered private watch parties of films like Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Addams Family to celebrate the Halloween season while hosting a free giveaway for the first 1,000 customers to check out. Now, the theater chain is doing the same for the holiday season.

Starting today through the rest of the year, Cinemark is making over 25 classic holiday films available for private watch parties at its U.S. locations to commemorate the forthcoming Christmas holiday. For a chance to win one of 1,000 free watch parties, customers can play a game on the Cinemark website on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in what the company is calling its “Friendsgiving Sweepstakes.”

Cinemark will also be offering buy one, get one free tickets for holiday films via its “Thanks a BOGO” campaign between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20. To activate the offer, customers can use the code THANKS2U after selecting their showtime and seats via the Cinemark website or app.

Cinemark private watch parties allow guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people to watch a film of their choice. Pricing begins at $99, with no minimum concession purchase. Watch parties can be booked via cinemark.com or on the Cinemark mobile app.

Classic holiday films being offered through Jan. 7 include Elf, Love Actually, The Polar Express, It’s A Wonderful Life, Planes Trains and Automobiles, A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, among others. (The full list is available via Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.) For a limited time only, Cinemark will also be showing favorites from the Disney family, including Pixar’s Toy Story from now until Nov. 19; Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26; The Santa Clause from Nov. 20 through Dec. 3; and Frozen from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.

Pricing for all regular screenings of these classic films is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

In addition to the above-mentioned offers, on Black Friday Cinemark is additionally offering deals on gift cards and Movie Club memberships. When customers purchase a general gift card of $50 or more from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, they will automatically receive a $10 bonus coupon. Additionally, in a special Cyber Monday deal, customers who purchase a private watch party gift card from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 will receive a free $20 bonus coupon.

“Now more than ever, Cinemark is thankful for its employees, guests and communities, and, as a token of our gratitude and appreciation, we will be having a cornucopia of giveaways throughout November,” said Cinemark CMO Wanda Gierhart Fearing. “We know this year’s Thanksgiving celebrations may look different for everyone, and our Private Watch Parties offer the perfect gathering for friends and family, especially as we bring back everyone’s favorite films for this time of year.”

Currently, 90 percent of Cinemark theaters have reopened across the U.S. , with all subject to enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures known as The Cinemark Standard. In addition to requiring face masks, gloves and wellness checks for every Cinemark employee, each theater will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization. Face masks are mandatory for all guests inside the reopened theaters and can only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums, each of which are disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. A full list of health and safety measures is available here.

For full details on the holidays at Cinemark, visit www.cinemark.com/holiday.