Cinemark Reinforces the Power of the Big Screen with XD Campaign

Cinemark XD screen; Image Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. recently launched a multi-platform campaign highlighting Cinemark XD, the company’s premium large format. The campaign will run throughout the coming months in theaters, as well as across digital channels, showcasing the XD auditorium. The campaign reinforces that movies were made to be seen with brighter colors, deeper sound, and a bigger picture.



“There is no better way to experience the thrilling films coming to theaters than in a Cinemark XD auditorium, which provides a full multi-sensory immersion into the on-screen action with more than 35 trillion colors on a wall-to-wall screen and 11.1 layers of booming surround sound,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “At a time when film fans are seeking the most immersive out-of-home entertainment experience possible for Hollywood’s highly anticipated new big-screen stories, we are engaging moviegoers across multiple channels to showcase how cinematic a film can be in an XD auditorium.”