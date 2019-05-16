Cinemark to Open State-of-the-Art 12-Screen Theater in Portland, Maine

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 16, 2019– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, and Waterstone Properties Group have announced they are building a state-of-the-art, 12-screen theatre in the mixed-use development Rock Row. As part of the lifestyle center located at the southeast corner of I-95 and Main Street in Westbrook, Maine, in the greater Portland area, the new Cinemark location is scheduled to open spring 2021.

All 12 auditoriums will have reserved seating featuring Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers, which are electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats. The multiplex will also feature an XD auditorium with an immersive wall-to-wall screen and enhanced sound system.

“We are excited to be a part of Rock Row, a very unique and dynamic real estate project, and to open our first Maine theatre location,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Our brand new Cinemark theatre will be the entertainment anchor to this impressive mixed-use lifestyle center, providing an extraordinary entertainment experience for Westbrook and Portland as well as a regional draw for southern Maine and northern New Hampshire.”

In addition to the Cinemark theatre, this 100-acre mixed-use destination will include over 1 million-square feet of commercial, residential and hospitality space. Highlights of Rock Row include a world-class beer and food hall, a Market Basket grocery store, a medical and wellness campus, 750 apartments and an 8,200-capacity concert venue. Rock Row will also feature walking, biking and running trails interconnected around the former quarry, which will feature interactive light and water displays.

“From the beginning, a defining principle for Rock Row has been to create an entertainment-driven visitor experience,” said Josh Levy, principal at Waterstone Properties Group, developer of Rock Row. “We knew the cornerstone of that experience would be driven by a movie theatre, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Cinemark, a world-class operator that shares our commitment to that vision. The 12-screen theatre will complement Rock Row’s offerings to provide an unparalleled experience for everyone who lives at, works at and visits Rock Row.”

At the Cinemark Rock Row theatre, guests will experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities, including the features below.

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world, featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound quality;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and app ticketing capabilities;

A modern viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors and RealD 3D capabilities in several auditoriums, and;

A welcoming lobby, complete with a full-service, traditional concession stand filled with favorite offerings like popcorn, Coca-Cola beverages and must-have candy brands.

To learn more about construction progress, visit https://www.rockrow.com/.