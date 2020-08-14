Cinemark Begins US Reopening Through August 28, Tickets Now on Sale

Image Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark locations across the United States will resume operations beginning on August 14, part of a tiered reopening expected to be completed by August 28. The circuit is reopening its doors with enhanced sanitation measures and social distancing guidelines inside auditoriums.

Titles immediately available on Cinemark screens include repertory family favorites such as Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Those titles will run under the Comeback Classics banner, with tickets priced at $5 per adult and $3 for children and seniors. Discounts will also be extended at the concessions stand during these screenings.

Advance tickets are now on sale for Unhinged and Warner Bros.’ anniversary re-release of Inception, both opening on August 21. The New Mutants will go on sale August 18, followed a day later by The Personal History of David Copperfield; the two releases are scheduled for August 28. An advance ticketing date for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, opening in select cities on September 3, will be announced imminently.

Members of the circuit’s loyalty program, Cinemark Movie Rewards, will see all their benefits extended through the remainder of 2020. Members of Cinemark Movie Club, the exhibitor’s subscription service, will be able to see three Comeback Classics, with a guest, for free and will enjoy their standard 20 percent concessions discount on top of the existing discounts in the welcome back pricing.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again welcome moviegoers across the U.S. to enjoy the unparalleled immersive experience of watching movies on the big screen. Through our very successful test-and-learn theatres, we have heard firsthand from moviegoers that we are truly setting The Cinemark Standard by providing the out-of-home entertainment experience they have been craving in a way that makes them feel protected,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Furthermore, we have been extremely pleased with the results of our 15 test-and-learn theatres across the U.S., which have consistently been top performers among the 500+ indoor theaters opened. These strong results, coupled with consumer feedback, underscore that moviegoing is a favorite global pastime, and our teams are trained and prepared to safely welcome guests back to the cinema.”

Cinemark staff will welcome moviegoers back to cinemas with updated sanitation and social distancing measures. The circuit’s reopening procedures, dubbed The Cinemark Standard, include:

Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning and again between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

Staggered showtimes and limited capacity screenings to maximize physical distancing.

Seat-Buffering Technology to automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Face masks will be mandatory for all guests, except for eating and drinking inside auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will also be required for all employees.

An increased fresh air rate in each auditorium, adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into theaters.

Cinemark vacuums equipped with HEPA filters.

All public and high-touch spaces will be sanitized every 30 minutes, with seat wipes and hand sanitizer available for customer use.