Cinemark’s Nationwide Oscar Movie Week Festival Begins February 24

Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark is bringing the most prestigious Hollywood films of 2024 to big screens across the nation with the return of its annual Oscar Movie Week festival. In theaters from Monday, February 24th through Sunday, March 2nd, Oscar Movie Week offers movie buffs the chance to experience Best Picture as well as Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees in the environment that only a movie theater can provide. This year’s festival is presented by Focus Features’ upcoming film Black Bag and will offer a convenient, all-inclusive festival pass that will include all participating nominees, as well as single showtime tickets for those interested in select titles. The festival is being held at more than 120 participating Cinemark theaters nationwide in advance of the 97th Oscars, which airs March 2nd on ABC and will be streamed live on Hulu.

In addition to the festival pass, which is on sale now, individual tickets will go on sale for each title beginning Wednesday, January 29th. Tickets for the feature-length Best Picture nominees are available at standard pricing. All Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees are bundled into one $10 viewing, available Friday, February 28th through Sunday, March 2nd. Oscar Movie Week attendees can get star-studded savings with 50 percent off any size popcorn at participating Cinemark theaters during the run of the program.

Those wanting to have a red carpet-worthy watch party at home for Hollywood’s biggest night, Cinemark’s nationwide delivery partnerships with DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats will ensure you have the best in movie snacks to go alongside the best in entertainment. Visit https://www.cinemark.com/food-drink/delivery for more information on available options and participating locations.

http://cinemark.com/movieweekFor more details on Oscar Movie Week, including participating theaters, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

“The Oscars are about celebrating the art of cinema, and there’s no better way to experience the year’s most accoladed Hollywood content than alongside other fans in one of our auditoriums with sight and sound technology that cannot be replicated at home,” said Cinemark chief marketing and content officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing. “We’re thrilled to bring Oscar Movie Week back to Cinemark with our highly sought after festival passes, offering moviegoers the chance to catch these prestigious films on the big screen before the must-see awards ceremony.”