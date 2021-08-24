Cinemeccanica Introduces Two New RGB Laser Projectors

Image Courtesy of Cinemeccanica

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, 24th August, 2021

Cinemeccanica S.p.A. introduces two new RGB Laser Projectors based on the well-known RGB laser Lucilla technology installed on DCI cinema projectors supplied by Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

The new projectors, having reference LUCILLA-08K CP and LUCILLA-10K CP, will be initially available from the end of September of this year for the Italian market and later for the European one.

RGB Lucilla projectors are the only in the market, designed for screens of small and medium dimensions (up to 11m base) having a light source based on pure RGB lasers, with a real life of 30,000 hours (100% full power), 95% color gamut REC2020 and a light loss, after 30,000 hours, of maximum 20%.

The robust technology RGB laser of Cinemeccanica, launched about 10 years ago, and the quality and reliability of Christie digital projectors CP2308GT will make the product LUCILLA-08K CP and LUCILLA-10K CP the best solution for the cinemas that are looking for the top quality of the projection combined to the best savings.

More info at info@cinemeccanica.it