Cineplex Announces Plans for Junxion Entertainment Complexes

Cineplex announced plans for Junxion, a concept that is a movie theatre, dining destination, and entertainment complex all in one place. Offering shared experiences for movie lovers and entertainment seekers alike, Junxion will be a complete night out for guests of all ages, Cineplex says.

Junxion’s cinemas will offer a range of moviegoing experiences, including UltraAVX™ and recliners where guests can have food and drinks delivered to their seats. The complex will feature an open lobby for events and performances, a stage for live music, space for outdoor screenings, and an amusement games and attractions area. Along with new and classic video and redemption games, guests can enjoy the latest interactive experiences like virtual reality from VRstudios. An evening of fun is sure to work up an appetite, so guests can look forward to a range of dining experiences at Junxion’s food hall will offer a range of dining experiences, including tasty food options, an indoor food truck, and a bar featuring handcrafted cocktails, wine, and craft beer.

Junxion guests will have their pick of programming and events, including live music, trivia nights, game nights, outdoor screenings of movies, and live TV events. Plus, SCENE members will earn points with every Junxion visit, which they can redeem for food, game credits, or a trip to the movies.

“Junxion is where Cineplex’s famous moviegoing experience meets our innovative entertainment offerings. It will bring together the best of both worlds and provide guests with an unforgettable and unmatched social experience,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “As Canada’s entertainment landscape continues to evolve, we are proudly introducing this state-of-the-art community hub where families and friends can come together to play, dine, unwind, and have fun.”

Working in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, the first location will be at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, as part of the Centre’s ongoing redevelopment. 45,000 square feet will include six auditoriums, a food hall featuring an indoor food truck, amusement gaming, a space for live events, and an outdoor screen on a rooftop patio. The complex is targeted to open in late 2020.

Cineplex plans to open similar entertainment destination locations across Canada in the coming years, leveraging retrofits of its existing theatre network as well as new locations, including at Kildonan Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Cineplex now operates 165 theatres across the country, including its popular VIP Cinemas experience. The company also operates seven locations of The Rec Room, a destination for eats and entertainment, and two locations of the reinvented Playdium entertainment complex.