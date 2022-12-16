Cineplex Reports November 2022 Box Office: $38M, 73% of November 2019

Image Courtesy of Cineplex Cinemas

This week, Canadian cinema circuit Cineplex, Inc. reported November box office revenues of $38 million.

That comprises 73% of box office revenues generated during the same month in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year. That’s better than the overall domestic box office in November, which reached 65% the level from the same month in 2019.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever represented 52% of the total box office at Cineplex locations. That’s lower than the overall domestic box office, where Wakanda comprised 59% of the month’s earnings.

International films accounted for five of the top 20 films at Cineplex during the month of November. For each of those films, Cineplex earned between 40% and 94% of the North American market share.

“We continue to see momentum through our focus on alternative content to balance the ebb and flow of the Hollywood film slate,” Cineplex’s President and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a press release. “Our team has been a pioneer in bringing unique content to the big screen, including international titles and other alternative programming, and that’s something we are very proud of.”

“Years of customer data gives us the ability to identify trends and interests of Canadians from various communities and serve them the most relevant content when they want to see it,” Jacob continued. “We look forward to the opening of Avatar: The Way of Water later this week, the sequel to the highest grossing film of all time.”