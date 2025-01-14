Cineplex Celebrates National Popcorn Day with Free Popcorn All Weekend

Cineplex Celebrates National Popcorn Day (CNW Group/Cineplex)

Sometimes one day of recognition just isn’t enough. This year, National Popcorn Day is taking over Cineplex theaters for the entire weekend. From coast-to-coast, Cineplex is celebrating bigger and better than ever this year by giving away a free small bag of popcorn to Scene+ movielovers from January 17th to 19th.

Scene+ members who purchase a ticket to enjoy a movie in-theater can, on that same day, visit concessions, scan their membership card and receive a free small bag of Cineplex popcorn. For guests who can’t make it to the theater, Cineplex is offering a bonus bag of popcorn for all DoorDash, Skip and Uber Eats food orders this weekend, delivered right to their door. To claim a free popcorn, open the DoorDash, Skip or Uber Eats app, search ‘Cineplex’ and order your Cineplex snacking essentials. A small bag of popcorn will automatically be added to your order.

However you celebrate and indulge this weekend, Cineplex invites Canadians to share their popcorn appreciation and creative popcorn concoctions on social media using #NationalPopcornDay and #NationalPopcornWeekend, as well as on Cineplex’s social channels on Facebook (@cineplex), Instagram (@cineplexmovies) and X (@cineplexmovies).

“Every year, we look forward to finding new ways to elevate our annual National Popcorn Day tradition,” said Sara Moore, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Cineplex. “Popcorn and going to the movies have always been the perfect match. We know how much Canadians love our iconically delicious popcorn so extending National Popcorn Day over the weekend was a great way to celebrate going to the movies.”