Cineplex to Host Free Movies and Raise Money for Charity on Saturday, November 19

Image courtesy: Cineplex

Canadian movie-goers can visit their local Cineplex theatre to celebrate Community Day by enjoying a free family-friendly movie and helping raise money for BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) the morning of Saturday, November 19.

Now in its 10th year, the countrywide event welcomes guests of all ages for a morning of free family-friendly films, as well as discounted concession items. Guests can enjoy popular concession items like popcorn, soft drinks, and select candy for $2.50 each in the morning.

One dollar from every concession order of select items including popcorn, soft drinks and candy purchased during the event, and additionally throughout the day, will be donated to the national nonprofit.

This year’s Community Day line-up of free family-friendly favorites includes Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Participating Cineplex theatres across Canada will open their doors for Community Day at 9 AM (local time), with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Showtimes will begin at 9:30 AM (local time) and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon.

Films will be screened in English and French, depending upon the market. Guests can visit Cineplex.com/CommunityDay for a list of participating theatres.

BGC Canada is the country’s largest child and youth serving organization, providing vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in nearly 800 communities from coast to coast.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for our annual Community Day event, an incredible way to kick off the holidays and the season of giving. We have a fantastic lineup of movies, a vast selection of candy and of course, our legendary popcorn,” Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a press release. “We believe in giving back to our local communities and we are so happy to be able to support BGC Canada and the important work they do to empower our future generations and provide the resources they need to succeed.”