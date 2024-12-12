Cineplex Opens New Rec Room Location in Downtown Vancouver

Canadian exhibitor opens its Granville Street location of their location-based entertainment brand The Rec Room on December 12, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The venue is Western Canada’s flagship location, bringing three floors of entertainment—including amusement games, mini-golf, augmented reality darts, axe throwing, three dining destinations, private party rooms, and live entertainment—to downtown Vancouver.

“Granville Street holds a legacy of its own, historically known for fun and entertainment in downtown Vancouver, so we’re excited to become part of this iconic street,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “As leaders in entertainment, we’re adding the element of play to the community, paired with live entertainment and delicious food and beverages. We look forward to welcoming guests and ushering in a new era on this renowned entertainment strip.”

Spanning 45,000 square feet, the space blends the historic Vancouver sites Palms Hotel and Coronet Theatre buildings with a newly constructed development. The site was also the location of Cineplex’s Odeon Granville 7, which the company operated until 2005. The Rec Room Granville celebrates the rich legacy of the street—once famously known as the “Street of Lights”—while preserving and honoring some of Vancouver’s most iconic landmarks. Guests will notice the Art Deco Dancer, prominently displayed on the exterior of the building and a stone replica on the ground-floor. Local legend says this iconic dancer was inspired by the original architect’s wife, a performer at the historic Coronet Theatre.

Offering fun and excitement for everyone, The Rec Room Granville features:

Over 75 amusement games for endless play and friendly competition, where guests can win digital credits to exchange for prizes at The Trophy Case.

Attractions include augmented reality darts and axe throwing, mini golf and pool tables.

A stage for live entertainment, set to feature local bands, DJs, comedy shows and trivia nights.

The opening has generated close to 250 jobs.

Perfect for every craving, guests will have the choice of three dining options:

The ground-floor restaurant features a 75-seat bar, 160-seat dining area with an open kitchen and TVs for live sports. The menu was designed for social connection featuring favourites crafted with quality, like loaded nachos, lettuce wraps, jumbo wings and a decadent chocolate donut sundae. The Peach Don’t Kill My Vibe cocktail tower is perfect for sharing!

The Palms—a name derived from the location’s historic The Palms Hotel—a coastal inspired bar on the lower level, offering cabana-style seating and bold, flavourful, tropical inspired food and drinks including spiced jackfruit tacos, ahi tuna nachos and Clyde’s habanero margarita. The space also features a mural by local artist duo The WKNDRs.

The Shed, a quick-service restaurant located on the second floor offering a variety of drink and snack options including Buffalo chicken poutine and Korean corn dogs.

For more information, please visit The Rec Room online and follow us on Instagram @TheRecRoomCa.