Cinépolis Continues Move to Laser with Cinionic

Courtesy of Cinionic

Following a rapid rollout to 1,300 screens earlier in 2022, Cinionic and Cinépolis have announced plans to transition more screens to laser, bringing the total to over 2,600. The project is expected to continue later this year.



Cinionic’s Latin America team is overseeing the extensive project, upgrading the cinema experience for moviegoers throughout Mexico with Cinionic’s laser solutions. The move to laser aims to bring operational efficiency, lower energy consumption, and a reduced environmental footprint to Cinépolis.



“We are very happy to share that Cinépolis is once again taking a step forward in projection technology while improving the immersive experience of watching a film on the big screen by installing laser projection from Cinionic in the most well-attended cinemas in Mexico,” states Miguel Mier, chief operating officer of Cinépolis.



“We are on a mission to give every moviegoer the best experience with laser, and today we celebrate another milestone on this journey with Cinépolis,” added Wim Buyens, chief operating officer of Cinionic. “After more than a decade of close collaboration and innovation with Cinépolis, we are grateful for the shared passion and commitment that has led to this monumental achievement. It’s a testament to what’s possible when we come together as trusted partners to find the right business and laser solution for every screen.”