Cinépolis Forum Shantiniketan Opens in Bengaluru, India

PRESS RELEASE

Bengaluru, March 7, 2019: Cinépolis announced the launch of a 10-screen megaplex in Forum Shantiniketan, Bengaluru, india.

The Cinépolis Forum Shantiniketan includes the first Cinépolis Junior in India. The specially designed auditorium offers kids a space to enjoy the magic of movies in an environment that caters to their needs. It offers fun seating options with a designated play area that allows them to enjoy 15 minutes of playtime before every show.

Javier Sotomayor, managing director, Cinépolis Asia, said, “Opening a megaplex in a prime location in Bengaluru is a vital step in our expansion strategy and reaffirms our commitment towards building our India growth story. This launch further strengthens our foothold in Karnataka, which is spread across the state with six existing cinemas in key locations. In a first for Cinépolis in India, we are introducing a kids’ auditorium, Cinépolis Junior, along with other globally acclaimed disruptive technologies like IMAX, 4DX, RealD 3D and Dolby Atmos. This brings us a step closer to achieving our vision of being the leader and setting new benchmarks in the cinema exhibition industry.”

Devang Sampat, director of strategic initiatives at Cinépolis India, stated, “We are excited to launch Cinépolis Forum Shantiniketan, as it brings the ultimate cinema viewing experience to Bengaluru. Right from the unique concept of Cinépolis Junior for a fun family experience with kids to technology innovations like IMAX and 4DX for the tech enthusiasts, the multiplex offers something for everyone. Our in-house café, Coffee Tree, has a range of gourmet food offerings that will delight the foodies. Our customers can also sign up for our unique membership program, Club Cinépolis, to avail exclusive offers, meet and greet with movie stars and other benefits. Cinépolis Shantiniketan is a true flagship property for us and we envisage an average of 20,000 patrons to visit the cinema weekly.”

Suresh Singaravelu, executive director, retail, hospitality and business expansion (Prestige Group), said, “Located at one of the most prime locations in Bengaluru, we aspire to bring the best and most enhanced cinematic experience to our patrons. We are proud to partner with a global multiplex brand like Cinépolis which is well known for providing world-class entertainment to movie lovers. I am confident that Cinépolis Forum Shantiniketan will draw huge footfall to the mall with its interesting lineup of concepts like Cinépolis Junior, IMAX, 4DX and RealD 3D.”

With the opening of Cinépolis Forum Shantiniketan, the brand’s total screen count now stands at 374 screens with 93 cinemas across India.