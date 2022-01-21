Cinergy to Open New Charlotte, NC Location in Spring 2022

Photo Courtesy of Cinergy

Dallas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group will be launching its luxury entertainment center concept this spring at its new Charlotte, North Carolina location.

The new site will be the eighth among Cinergy’s fleet of cinema entertainment centers, complexes that combine the amenities of a traditional movie theater with additional out-of-home destination activities. The Charlotte location, formerly a Studio Movie Grill site that had closed in early 2020, will include a ten-screen dine-in cinema with luxury recliner heated seats and a full bar featuring draft beer and craft cocktails. Cinergy Charlotte is scheduled to open in April 2022 at the Prosperity Village Shopping Center.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand to Charlotte this year,” says Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing. “with so many businesses being closed due to Covid, it is special to be able to restore a wonderful entertainment venue for friends and families to come back together.”

Cinergy Charlotte is currently preparing to hire for open positions. Prospective team members can apply for roles through the circuit’s website: http://www.cinergy.com/careers.