CinéShow 2024 to Celebrate a Quarter Century with 25th Annual Conference

The 25th annual CinéShow will take place on August 26th thru 28th at Embassy Suites by Hilton Frisco Hotel & Convention Center located in Frisco, TX. CinéShow is a regional conference aimed at independent cinemas and founded by Theatre Owners of Mid-America (TOMA). Membership in T.O.M.A. is comprised of exhibitors based in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

This year’s conference will honor Morris Schulman and his team at a family-owned movie theater chain Schulman Theatres, which is celebrating 100 years in business. Schulman Theatres will receive the Visionary Award for their ability to adapt to change and increase their footprint within a competitive and complex exhibition economy. Ricos, an industry partner also celebrating over 100 years in business, will bestow the Frank Liberto Award to Rob Lehman, the chief operating officer of Santikos Entertainment.

“Rob has championed innovative ways to service the customer and we’ve all benefited from his vision to improve restaurant efficiency within movie theaters,” shared Tony Liberto, the president and chief executive officer of Ricos.

The conference registration is $275 per person and includes meals, seminars, panel discussions, offsite visits via motorcoach, a tradeshow of 100 vendor booths, and networking events.

“CinéShow is an opportunity for independent theater owners to keep informed of best practices, learn how to pivot within an ever-changing environment, and foster relationships with others,” said Joel Davis, board president of TOMA and chief operating officer of Premiere Cinema Corp. “Our conference has been supported by industry partners for the past 25 years.”