Cineworld and RealD Announce New Multi-Year Partnership on 3-D Equipment

Cineworld and RealD announced today a continuation of their partnership on RealD 3-D equipment and 3-D glasses in the U.K. The renewal was signed as part of a wider deal to include Regal in the U.S.

Renana Teperberg, chief commercial officer, said, “Cineworld is proud to continue our relationship with RealD to offer industry-leading 3-D at our locations. It has always been our goal to create the best 3-D experience for our consumers. Movies such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Wonder Woman 1984, and Jumanji: The Next Level or family entertainment like Mulan, Spies in Disguise, or Trolls World Tour are made to be seen in 3-D. We believe in the future of the 3-D market and the long-term partnership with RealD reflects that.”

John Trafford-Owen, managing director of RealD Europe, said, “RealD is delighted to continue our partnership with such a progressive company as Cineworld. Together we will strive to continually develop technology and screen the latest and greatest movies to consumers in the way they were meant to be seen: in spectacular, bright and crisp RealD 3-D.”