Cineworld Group Extends AAM Software to Regal Cinemas, Centralising the Operations of Over 9,500 Screens

PRESS RELEASE

London, March 29th, 2019 — Arts Alliance Media (AAM) today announced that they are significantly extending their technological partnership with the Cineworld Group plc (CW).

AAM currently supplies their Theatre Management System (TMS), Screenwriter, and 3rd line technical support to Cineworld’s estate in Europe and Israel, and additionally provides Cineworld head office with control over the 900 screens in their UK circuit with the Producer Circuit Management System (CMS).

Following CW’s recent acquisition of Regal Cinemas in the USA, they have decided to automate their scheduling and content management using Screenwriter in Regal Cinemas’ 7,361 screens, and expand Producer’s coverage across CW’s entire portfolio, which includes Picturehouse, Cinema City, Cineworld, and Regal Cinemas. AAM will also provide 3rd Line Technical Support to the new sites.

“With a circuit that now spans over 9,500 screens in ten countries across two continents, we have a huge amount of operational data available to us.” noted Renana Teperberg, CCO at CW. “AAM have proven they can turn that data into business opportunities with their CMS solution. Producer presents us with the centralised visibility, tools, and controls we need to bring consistency to our customer experience and efficiency to our entire circuit, all from head office.”

CW will roll out Producer at a swift pace, thanks to AAM’s newly redesigned CMS, which does not require a VPN, or anything further to install. As soon as Screenwriter, and its add-on, ScreenConnect, are live, Producer will immediately start receiving a stream of data from the connected sites. CW will be the first exhibitor to benefit from this innovative CMS offering, which has been designed with input from cinemas around the world to deliver a complete solution for centralising cinema operations.

Producer’s key features will empower CWto:

Save time and reduce human error using centralised playlist building: Build playlists at head office, using a drag-and-drop interface, use advanced targeting and POS integrations to create different versions based on time, date, and location, and then automatically assign them to the correct shows.

Streamline content management: Centralised content deletion allows head office to clean out screen servers remotely, while preventing the deletion of content that is scheduled to play at that site. Automatic title matching and metadata tagging means CPLs will be automatically grouped into titles and the correct version will be selected for playback.

Access any screen, anytime, anywhere : Users can log in to Producer from any device with a standard internet connection. Its responsive design makes it easy to use on a computer, tablet, or even a smartphone.

Eliminate KDM errors: ScreenConnect facilitates automated KDM delivery through AAM’s pioneering collaboration with Deluxe Technicolor Digital Cinema (DTDC). It allows any KDMs generated by DTDC to be delivered directly from DTDC’s systems to Cineworld’s screen servers through the cloud, and provides DTDC with delivery confirmation so that they can proactively resend any KDM that didn’t reach its destination.

Monitor playback and resolve issues: Gain an overview over any errors that might impact shows, prioritise and resolve show-stopping issues from a single interface, and access detailed reports for every screen.

“Cineworld have a long history of embracing innovation, including as one of the earliest adopters of our Circuit Management technology.” said Patrick Foley, CEO of Arts Alliance Media, “We’re thrilled to partner with them once again on their latest ground-breaking endeavour, using a combination of advanced software and enhanced processes to bring efficiency and consistency to over 9,500 screens around the world.”



AAM’s software solutions will be on display at CinemaCon between April 1st and 4th at booth 2703A.