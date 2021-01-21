Cinionic Brings 4K Laser Cinema to CineStar Bosnia and Herzegovina

Image courtesy Cinionic

PRESS RELEASE

CineStar Bosnia and Herzegovina has chosen 4K laser projection by Cinionic for its new destination cinema, CineStar 4DX Sarajevo – Bingo City Center. As part of the deal, Cinionic—a joint venture of Barco, CGS, and ALPD—brings its award-winning Barco Series 4 laser projection to the theater’s 10 auditoriums.

The CineStar Group, which was named UNIC’s International Exhibitor of the Year in 2019, is one of the fastest growing theater circuits in Europe. Sarajevo – Bingo City Center is CineStar Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sixth location and the largest multiplex theater in the country.

Cinionic was the “clear choice,” says Jadranka Islamović, CEO of CineStar Cinema and member of their board. “Our goal is to provide the most immersive and enjoyable cinema experience for our customers, and Cinionic continues to deliver the support and technology we need. … We’re excited to offer our guests at CineStar Sarajevo theater the exceptional film presentation that 4K Barco laser projection from Cinionic provides.”

Cinionic has supported CineStar and been the exclusive technology provider for all of the circuit’s theaters in the region for over ten years. The addition of Cinionic projectors in theaters is one in a series of steps CineStar has made in an attempt to engage and reignite the rich film history and influence in Sarajevo.

“CineStar’s focus on technology and innovation ensures audiences in Bosnia and Herzegovina have access to state-of-the-art cinema for years to come,” says Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens. “At Cinionic, we continue to invest in the leading laser solutions that elevate the moviegoing experience. We are proud to stand alongside long-term partners like CineStar as we work to power the next-generation of cinema.”

The CineStar announcement marks the most recent step in the expansion of Cinionic’s laser projection footprint. In 2019, Cinionic reached a new milestone in projection technology with the release of their family of Barco Series 4 laser projection solutions, which integrates Barco’s patented AIM (Active Image Management) technology. In 2020, Cinionic expanded the line with the release of an extended range of models, including the SP2K for smaller screens.