Cinionic Celebrates 100,000 Projector Milestone at CinemaCon 2022

Cinionic will be returning to Las Vegas for CinemaCon 2022 with with an all-laser portfolio and solution for movie theaters around the world. The company will also celebrate a major milestone at the event, having installed over 100,000 projectors globally since its launch. To commemorate the benchmark, Cinionic will be hosting a week of special presentations and events at its expanded Cinionic World exhibition space in the Romans Ballrooms at Caesar’s Palace.

Cinionic’s all-laser portfolio of cinema services and solutions will be on display at Cinionic World throughout the show. Their suite of products include laser solutions and enhanced services such as Barco Series 4 projection for screens of every size, Laser Light Upgrades for Series 2 projectors, vendor-financing, and the ability to sign-up to new as-a-service models like premium with Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS).

“After two decades and more than 100,000 projectors, we have built a strong foundation for the future of cinema,” said Wim Buyens, CEO Cinionic. “The opportunity to elevate the experience for millions of moviegoers every day is thanks to the partnership and trust of those who stand beside us. As the box office rises, we return to CinemaCon with solutions to drive attendance and efficiency for the long-term.”

Visitors to Cinionic World 2022 can explore future-ready solutions with daily presentations at the purpose-built Laser Theater and hands-on opportunities with award-winning technologies.

Also returning this year is a live taping of The Insiders Show podcast presented by Cinionic and the Advanced Imaging Society (AIS). Hosted by Cinionic’s Wim Buyens and AIS president Jim Chabin, the podcast’s Season 3 premiere will take place in the Cinionic World Laser Theater on Tuesday, April 26 at noon. Last year’s guests included Cinemark CEO, Mark Zoradi and NATO’s John Fithian. The live event is free for all registered CinemaCon attendees and tickets must be reserved in advance.