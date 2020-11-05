Cinionic Expands into Japan with Toho Cinemas

Image Courtesy Cinionic

PRESS RELEASE

Toho Cinemas has selected Cinionic laser cinema projection for its new Tachikawa location, opened in September 2020. The theater is the first laser site powered by Cinionic for Toho Cinemas, one of Japan’s largest exhibitors with over 679 screens across 72 locations. Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture will provide a technology mix that includes Barco Series 4 and Barco Smart Laser units to power the multiplex.

This announcement expands Cinionic’s presence in Japan, the fourth largest film market in the world. Cinionic has more than 90,000 projectors installed globally, including over 20,000 laser projectors in the field.

“We are honored to be selected by Toho Cinemas to bring Cinionic’s all-laser solutions and future-ready technology to a market as passionate about film and cinema as we are,” said Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “We look forward to working with our local partners to expand our laser footprint in Japan for a brighter moviegoer experience.”

Harnessing the power of laser-projection from Cinionic, theaters benefit from significant cost-savings and a reduced carbon footprint with up to 70% less power consumption and no more waste from lamps. The laser transition offers millions of moviegoers a greener way to go to the cinema.