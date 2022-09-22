Cinionic Introduces Laser Light Upgrades in Brazil

Courtesy of Cinionic

Cinionic has announced the debut of Laser Light Upgrades in Brazil with installations at the Cinematográfica Araújo and AFA Cinemas theaters. The projects bring laser-powered projection to a total of 14 screens, including 13 at Cinematográfica Araújo’s Cine Araújo theater and one at AFA Cinemas Cine Ritz Pará de Minas. Using the theater’s existing Series 2 projectors, the solution allows theaters to upgrade with the addition of a new laser light source. Cinionic offers a range of models up to 37,000 lumens.



Flavio Canteruccio, the director of AFA Cinemas, said, “The retrofit light is very easy to install and the results were better than we expected. The difference between before and after the upgrade was noticed by moviegoers that prefer to watch movies on the new screen with laser.”

“Cinionic has a proud heritage in South America,” says Wim Buyens, chief executive officer of Cinionic, “With our dedicated cinema team in Brazil, we are committed to empowering elevated moviegoing experiences for the region. Today, the industry faces evolving audience expectations. Solutions like Cinionic’s Laser Light Upgrades and all-laser portfolio offer exhibitors a range of options to meet the needs of their business today, so they can wow the audiences of tomorrow.”