Cinionic Unveils ‘Laser Now’ Initiative Offering Flexible Payment Terms for Barco Laser Projectors

Courtesy of Cinionic

Cinionic – the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture – has unveiled Laser Now, a new initiative that will make the transition to laser possible for more theaters than ever before.

With Laser Now, movie theaters – all of which are struggling with the unprecedented financial toll brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic – will be given the option of paying less for Barco Laser projectors up front while offering three, four or five-year payment terms. The vendor-financed program follows Cinionic’s recent expansion of its portfolio of laser projectors.

“We stand together with exhibition, facing the challenges in front of us with the knowledge that we must be ready for the future,” said Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens. “Laser Now financing is the embodiment of Cinionic’s promise to deliver financial flexibility, providing a route to future-proof solutions even in challenging times. Now laser projection from Cinionic for every screen can be a reality for every theater.”

Cinionic’s Barco laser projectors offer brighter, higher-quality images that simultaneously reduce maintenance costs, eliminate lamp costs and waste, decrease operational expenses, lower theaters’ carbon footprints and provide savings on electric bills.

Laser Now’s three-step application progress takes less than three weeks and is offered on the entire Barco Laser projection portfolio. It includes a tailored solutions consultation to help theaters find the perfect laser match while designing an optimal payment schedule.

For more information and to apply, go here.