Cinionic Launches First Financing Program with CSI Leasing at CinemaCon

PRESS RELEASE

Kortrijk, Belgium, April 2, 2019, – Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture and CSI Leasing, Inc. (CSI) one of the largest independent leasing companies, announced a new financing program.

The program enables Cinionic to provide customers with full-service financing solutions, including the company’s brand new Laser as a Service solution, its cinema offering, the full range of Barco laser projectors, and the new Barco Series 4 projector, announced yesterday during CinemaCon.



As one of the largest independent leasing companies in the world, CSI has more than 1,000 employees in 70 offices, and customers in more than 36 countries; enabling customers around the globe to take advantage of flexible lease solutions to power the new era in projection.



“Our strategic relationship with CSI Leasing provides exhibitors with the flexible financing solutions needed to invest in solutions today, ready for tomorrow.” said Carl Grifka, CFO of Cinionic. “CSI offers an international service, capable of supporting the cinemas illuminated by Cinionic today, and new customers as we continue to grow.”



“Cinionic specializes in WOW. I am excited that CSI can help deliver WOW moments for even more Cinionic customers,” said Kathy Briggs, program manager, CSI. “I truly believe CSI’s unique structures, easy-to-understand contracts and industry expertise will help set Cinionic apart even more.”

CSI’s full service includes personal attention, online asset tools and full-service disposal complete with data sanitization and environmentally-friendly recycling.



