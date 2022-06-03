Cinionic Will Be Official Projection Partner for CineEurope 2022

Image courtesy: Cinionic

Cinionic will serve as the exclusive projection partner for CineEurope 2022 in Barcelona, Spain on June 20-23.

The company will power the studio screenings and presentations throughout the week in the main auditorium of the CCIB (International Barcelona Convention Center).

Cinionic’s all-laser portfolio of cinema services and solutions will be on display at Cinionic World, located in MR 124– MR 128 on the 1st floor (P1 level) throughout the show. Attendees are invited to explore Cinionic’s portfolio of laser-powered solutions up-close and stop by for daily presentations of the Barco Series 4 family in the purpose-built Laser Theater. On Wednesday, June 22, Cinionic will also host a special demo in the main CCIB auditorium from 1:30-2:30pm.

“We are very happy to have the support of Cinionic as our projection partner for this year’s edition of CineEurope,” Film Expo Group President Andrew Sunshine said in a press release. “Wim Buyens and his team have been great supporters of the entire motion picture industry. Their continued dedication to cinema exhibition is unparalleled and demonstrates the leadership position Cinionic has taken in the industry.”

“We return to CineEurope as we see record-breaking results at the box office,” Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens added in the same press release. “It’s a great moment for moviegoers and for exhibition. We look forward to joining the industry in Barcelona to continue to advance the big screen experience.”

Learn more at www.cinionic.com/CineEurope