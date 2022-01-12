Cinionic Opens New Service Center and Academy in Dallas Metro Area

Courtesy Image

Cinionic – a joint venture between Barco, CGS and ALPD – has opened its new Cinionic Service Center in north Dallas. The facility will house the company’s technology training program, Cinionic Academy, and serve as a regional service center.

Cinionic Academy, which is within driving distance for a large number of cinema workers, offers regular hands-on training courses for theater operators and installation professionals. Cinionic’s three-to-four-day certification programs develop field teams and support reps for the company’s customers and network of installers.

The Dallas academy is Cinionic’s third training center; the others are located in Kortrijk, Belgium and Mexico City. The company also offers e-learning options for those who are unable to travel.

The Dallas facility will additionally offer engine cleaning and repair for Cinionic’s Barco projectors, helping prolong the life of legacy equipment and improve light levels.

“The new Cinionic Service Center is part of our ongoing commitment to our customers, ensuring they have the support, resources, and tools they need to meet the future with confidence,” said Tim Rust, vice president of sales & service operations at Cinionic. “Delivering exceptional cinema experiences is the core of our business. Cinionic’s suite of service solutions, including the Cinionic Academy, around the clock equipment monitoring, factory level support, and extended warranties deliver peace-of-mind to theaters.”

The new Cinionic Service Center is located at 4005 Lindbergh Drive, Addison, Texas, 75001. You can register for classes at https://www.cinionic.com/academy/.