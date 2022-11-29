Cinionic to Debut Cinionic World at CineAsia

Courtesy of Cinionic

Cinionic has announced its return to CineAsia 2022 for the convention’s inaugural year in Thailand. The show takes place December 5th-8th at the True Icon Hall in Bangkok. Cinionic’s exhibition space Cinionic World will showcase the company’s all-laser portfolio of cinema solutions. In addition to live demos, the company will present the 2022 Cinionic Innovator Award to TOHO Cinemas for their focus on delivering elevated cinematic experiences with laser projection to moviegoers throughout Japan. Event Cinemas of Australia, the 2020 winner, will also be recognized after their award was postponed due to the convention’s hiatus throughout the pandemic.

The Cinionic Innovator Award honors an exhibitor in the APAC region who has shown a true commitment to the latest in visual presentation technology, while also contributing to a greener future for our planet. Cinionic’s all-laser portfolio of cinema services and solutions will be on display throughout the week at Cinionic World, in the VIP Cinema Lounge #1 inside Major Cineplex’s Icon Cineconic Theatre. Attendees are invited to explore Cinionic’s laser-powered solutions up-close and check out daily laser presentations in the purpose-built laser theater.

“We are proud to return back to CineAsia in a new era of innovation and advancement in cinema,” said Wim Buyens, the chief executive officer of Cinionic. “Sustainability is key for businesses today, including exhibition. Through technology like laser projection, we are increasing efficiency, reducing waste, and lowering energy consumption for a greener way to experience cinema.”