CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex Announce Canadian Expansion Plans for ScreenX

PRESS RELEASE

HOLLYWOOD, CA. – April 2, 2019 – CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex today announced a new agreement that could see the addition of up to 20 ScreenX locations in select Canadian markets over the coming years. Following the successful launch of Canada’s first ScreenX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP in Toronto, Ontario, the expanded agreement reflects the growing demand for immersive movie-going experiences in Canada.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that enables a 270-degree, panoramic movie-watching experience. Using a proprietary system to expand the centre screen image to the side walls, ScreenX surrounds audiences with imagery beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen.

“We are very excited to continue our expansion in Canada with our new agreement with Cineplex,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “The first ScreenX auditorium in Canada has proven to be extremely successful and Cineplex’s commitment to open new locations across the country is a monumental moment for ScreenX. This growth wouldn’t have been possible without Cineplex sharing the same vision for innovation as we do in always looking towards the future of the cinematic landscape.”

“Cineplex was the first to offer the ScreenX experience to Canadian movie-goers and our guests have loved visiting our first location at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP,” said Dan McGrath, Chief Operating Officer, Cineplex. “We are excited to continue our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and look forward to introducing this immersive new experience to additional locations across the country.”

The announcement today further expands the relationship between the two companies. CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex partnered in 2016 to open Canada’s first 4DX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP. Following a successful pilot, the companies announced an expanded agreement in September 2018 to bring the 4DX experience to as many as 13 additional Cineplex locations across the country, with a second location scheduled to open in Calgary, Alberta this year.