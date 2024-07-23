CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex To Open Three New ScreenX Auditoriums in Canada

Photo courtesy CJ 4DPLEX

Premium film format and cinema technology provider CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex, Canada’s largest cinema chain and the fourth largest chain in North America, announced today three new ScreenX theaters will open this year. The addition of these new locations will bring the total number of Cineplex’s ScreenX auditoriums to 20, solidifying the company’s position as Canada’s leader in the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format. The newest ScreenX auditorium will open at Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP in the fall, with the other two locations to be announced.

“Since the introduction of Cineplex’s first ScreenX theatre in December 2018, our revolutionary and differentiated format has proven to be a high performer in Canada,” stated Don Savant, CEO and president at CJ 4DPLEX Americas. “We are excited to continue to redefine cinematic entertainment side by side with Cineplex.

“We are excited to expand our ScreenX experience, continuing our ongoing commitment to innovation by offering a wide variety of premium experiences for moviegoers to experience memorable, shared moments with family and friends in larger-than-life formats,” said Kevin Watts, Cineplex’s executive vice president, exhibition & location-based enteratinment.