CJ 4DPLEX and D’Place Entertainment Partner to Debut Exhibitor’s First ScreenX Theater

Premium film format and cinema technology producer CJ 4DPLEX and D’Place Entertainment, an operator of movie theaters and entertainment centers across Southern California, announced today at CinemaCon that they will be launching a new ScreenX location in Southern California at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City, CA.

D’Place, which owns and operates six theaters across Southern California, will open the new ScreenX in May in time for the busy blockbuster season. The new ScreenX location will boast a 50-foot-wide screen and luxury recliner seats providing a premium theatrical experience for their patrons.

Upcoming ScreenX films include Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, Universal Pictures’ Twisters and Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine.

Don Savant, President & CEO, CJ 4DPLEX America said, “We’re excited to join forces with D’Place Entertainment and launch their very first ScreenX auditorium. Together, we’re reshaping the future of moviegoing, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic of ScreenX at the Mary Pickford Theatre.”

“At D’Place, we are dedicated to entertaining guests each time they visit and the addition of the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditorium epitomizes our unwavering commitment to our audience,” stated Danon Rubio, President D’Place Entertainment. “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with ScreenX and look forward to creating unforgettable moments for our community at the Mary Pickford Theatre.”