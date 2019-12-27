CJ 4DPLEX and Flexound Open CGV’s Second Flexound Augmented Audio Theater in Korea

PRESS RELEASE

CGV Songpa SphereX has become the second CGV screen with Flexound Augmented Audio™ in every seat. Based on audience feedback from CGV’s first Flexound cinema, located in CGV Gold Class Wangsimni, CJ CGV and CJ 4DPLEX decided to continue their relationship with immersive seating company Flexound.

This new SphereX Songpa cinema, which has 73 Flexound-equipped seats, opened on Christmas Eve with Cats.

CJ 4DPLEX and Flexound are in talks to expand the collaboration further in more CGV theatres, as well as incorporating Flexound Augmented Audio™ with 4DX and ScreenX.

Flexound Augmented Audio™ is a Finnish audio innovation that is gaining recognition in different industries globally. “The original idea about multisensory listening started from therapy for autistic children. Soundwaves are vibration that can be heard with our ears, but sound can also be perceived with our skin and body. Why only use our fairly bad human hearing, if we can enjoy wonderful movies and music also with our sensation of touch?” asks Flexound CEO Mervi Heinaro.